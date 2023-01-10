Jets' Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker say they'll be ready for start of next season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Breece Hall said he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL and he will be able to play at the start of next season.

“I’ll be ready for whenever the coaches need me,” Hall said. “I’m recovering at a faster rate than normal, so I feel like I’ll be fine.”

The rookie running back was off to a spectacular start when he suffered the injury in the first half of the Jets’ win in Denver on Oct. 23. Hall still led the Jets in rushing yards (463) and total TDs (five) despite missing 10 games.

The Jets also lost their best offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker for the season to a triceps injury in Denver. Vera-Tucker also said he would be ready for the start of the season.

Hall and Vera-Tucker were sorely missed. The Jets were 5-2 with them and 2-8 without them. The offense didn’t score a TD in four of their last eight games, including their final three.

"After I went down, I felt the offense wasn’t the same, and I took part of that blame on me,” Hall said. “That’s what they drafted me for, to be a game changer, to be a big part of the offense.”

The returns of Hall and Vera-Tucker plus the sight of a slimmer, motivated Mekhi Becton give the Jets added optimism for next season. Becton missed the season after undergoing knee surgery in August. He’s played just one game the past two years.

The 6-7 tackle, who weighed more than 400 pounds in 2021, has been rehabbing at the facility and looks a lot lighter.

“I’m really close to being able to do football stuff,” Becton said. “As you can see, I look real skinny right now. Feeling good.”

Becton said he’s been putting in extra work in the weight room and doing extra cardio.

Coaching changes?

Robert Saleh said he hasn’t made any decisions regarding his coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s job has come under question. Saleh said he would sit down “over the next few days” and evaluate everything. General manager Joe Douglas said it would be Saleh’s call.

Saleh said he “definitely” will add a veteran offensive coach, though. The Jets had one last year — Matt Cavanaugh, who replaced the late Greg Knapp — but Cavanaugh didn’t return because Saleh wanted to “quiet the room” and have fewer voices.

“That is a position we’re definitely going to replace,” Saleh said.

Gary Kubiak, a former long-time head coach and offensive coordinator who Saleh worked with in Houston, is a candidate.

Two-minute drill

In every player’s locker was a black T-shirt that said “FINISH.” It was Saleh’s message for next season after the Jets finished this one with six straight losses . . . The Jets signed seven players to reserve-future contracts: quarterback Chris Streveler, offensive lineman Chris Glaser, defensive backs Craig James and Jimmy Moreland, defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer, linebacker Chazz Surratt and receiver Malik Taylor.