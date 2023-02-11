Jets' Breece Hall progressing well after tearing ACL nearly four months ago

PHOENIX — Breece Hall was moving pretty well around Radio Row inside the Phoenix Convention Center at Super Bowl activities this week. He’s recently began running after tearing his ACL 3½ months ago.

Hall’s return is one of the reasons why the Jets are optimistic they can finally end their 12-year playoff drought next season. The running back got off to a fantastic start in his rookie season — totaling 681 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns — before tearing his ACL in the first half of the Jets’ Week 7 win in Denver.

Receiver Garrett Wilson, who was named Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday, said Hall would have won that award if he did not get hurt. Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sauce Gardner, felt the same way.

Hall said he will watch the Super Bowl on TV because he doesn’t want to be there if he’s not playing in the game.

Regarding his rehab, Hall said he’s running on a treadmill and feeling better all the time.

“It’s going good right now,” Hall said. “I’m starting to run around and just doing a little bit more moving. I kind of get annoyed because for a while you can’t do too much leg stuff. You got to do a lot of upper-body lifting and stuff so it gets a little tedious. Now it’s cool that I get to move around a little bit.”

Expectations for the Jets will soar if Hall can return to form, and the team can acquire a veteran quarterback to lead them.

While Aaron Rodgers is the player linked to the Jets the most, Hall didn’t say too much about the Jets’ quarterback situation. But it sounds like he’s being kept in the loop.

“We know a little something about something,” Hall said. “But we ain’t going to talk about it too much.”

The Jets seem confident that they will be in play for a top quarterback this offseason. The hiring of Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, Nathaniel Hackett, for the same position, would seem to give the Jets an advantage if/when they pursue the four-time MVP.

The interesting thing about what Hall said, was that Gardner said something very similar recently on NFL Network when he was asked about Rodgers and the Jets.

“I can’t speak on it too, too much,” Gardner said on ‘Good Morning Football.' But, you know, I know a little something about something. But I ain’t gonna say too much.”

Owner Woody Johnson said he “absolutely” would spend for a quarterback.

Rodgers is guaranteed $59.465 million in 2023. Once he decides if he’s playing next season, Rodgers and the Packers have to determine whether they will make another run together or split.