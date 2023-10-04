Less than a year later, Jets RB Breece Hall returns to site of his ACL injury without limitation

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Breece Hall is returning to the site where his rookie season ended less than one year ago. He has no pain in his surgically repaired right knee and no workload limitations.

“There is no pitch count with him anymore,” Robert Saleh said.

This is a significant development for Hall and the Jets. The explosive running back is a game-changing type of player. Hall showed that last year up until that fateful Sunday in Denver when he sustained the first major injury of his life.

Hall took a handoff from Zach Wilson and ran toward the left sideline. He was tackled after 2 yards, but Hall already was falling to the ground. He tore his ACL. It happened before he was brought down.

The Jets (1-3) play in Denver on Sunday, about two weeks shy of the one-year anniversary of Hall’s injury. He’s downplaying his return to the Mile High City. It’s his return to football that means most.

“It’s just another football game to me,” Hall said. “It’s not that big of a deal.”

Hall was off to a terrific start to 2022 after the Jets drafted him in the second round. In seven games, Hall had 99 touches for 681 yards and a team-high five total touchdowns.

He had more than 120 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games before the Week 7 matchup in Denver. Hall was on his way to another big day. He had a 62-touchdown run, and was up to 72 yards on four carries when the injury occurred.

It was a difficult road back for Hall with many days of excruciating pain. Hall deals with some soreness now, but says he feels so much better.

“Now I’m able to go out there and just be myself every day,” Hall said. “I don’t really have no restrictions or anything like that anymore so it’s been good.”

There were questions about how effective and explosive Hall would be early. There was also a prevailing thought that he would be eased back, and four-time Pro Bowl back Dalvin Cook would be featured.

Hall wasted little time in answering any questions and concerns. He rushed for 127 yards in Week 1. His 90 snaps played lead the running back group. Hall’s 37 touches are one fewer than Cook, and his 252 scrimmage yards lead the team.

“I’m still not even a year removed from my injury yet,” Hall said. “I’m only 9-10 months from surgery. I’m honestly just blessed to be back on the field and really being able to play good football. It doesn’t look like I really lost a step.”

Hall ran the ball well against Kansas City last Sunday. His six carries went for 56 yards and included a 43-yard burst. The Jets could have rode Hall more, but Wilson was playing well throwing the football, so they stuck with that.

As Hall continues to get stronger, he likely will be more of a focal point of the offense – maybe even this week. The Broncos have the NFL's worst run defense.

“He ran violently last week in practice, and I felt like it carried over in the game,” Saleh said. “You could tell he’s starting to get his legs underneath. Even though he’s had production, he still hasn’t reached what we know he’s capable of and what he’s shown in the past.”

Hall is still kicking himself for not getting in the end zone on his long run against Kansas City. He had a lot of green in front of him. When Tyler Conklin tripped in front of him, Hall tried cutting back and safety Bryan Cook pulled him down.

“That’s a game-changing play,” Hall said. “I take pride in that. After the game I was really frustrated, beating myself up about that. Running backs are like human erasers and game changers. I felt like if I scored a touchdown there it kind of changes the whole momentum of the game.”

Hall is still looking for his first touchdown of 2023. He’s confident it will happen soon.

“I feel like myself,” he said. “I went through the rehab and all that. I’m still out there playing football, and I still look good playing football. So the touchdowns are going to come. I’m not really worried about that.”