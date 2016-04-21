Brian Hoyer plans to meet with Broncos after Jets visit, source says

Free-agent quarterback Brian Hoyer spent plenty of time with the Jets’ brain trust over the past two days but still left Florham Park without a deal. According to sources, Hoyer met with members of Todd Bowles’ coaching staff Wednesday and finished his medical testing, including a physical.

He left sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Up next on Hoyer’s free-agent tour are the Broncos, a source confirmed. Denver recently traded for former Jets and Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez, but the Broncos still aren’t set on their starter. ESPN reported this week that up to five teams are interested in Hoyer, but the Jets were the first to bring him in for a visit.

According to multiple sources, Hoyer arrived Tuesday night and went to dinner with Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan at a nearby Morristown, New Jersey, restaurant.

Coincidentally, Ryan Fitzpatrick, the free-agent quarterback in a contract stalemate with the Jets, attended Tuesday night’s Penguins-Rangers playoff game at Madison Square Garden with several Jets, including Eric Decker and Nick Mangold.

The Jets have made it clear they want Fitzpatrick back but the sides have been unable to agree on a new contract. Last month, sources said the Jets offered Fitzpatrick a deal worth roughly $7 million a year. The Jets upped their final offer in recent weeks, a source said, but it’s unclear how much.

Sources said the plan all along was for Hoyer to stay overnight and meet Wednesday with Jets personnel executives and coaches, including offensive coordinator Chan Gailey and quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo.

Hoyer, 30, whom the Texans released Sunday, has generated a lot of interest on the open market. He lost, then regained his starting job in Houston last season, throwing for 2,606 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 60.7 completion percentage and a 90.1 passer rating. But in a wild-card playoff game against the Chiefs, Hoyer threw for only 136 yards and four interceptions in a 30-0 loss.

The Jets also had former Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III in for a visit but never offered him a deal. He signed March 24 with the Browns.

Notes & quotes: The Jets signed tackle Luke Marquardt (6-6, 315). The 49ers had signed him as an undrafted free agent but cut him in May 2014 after he suffered a broken foot.