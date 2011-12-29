Schottenheimer says he's not worried

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Good thing Brian Schottenheimer's cellphone plan features unlimited text messaging.

"It's funny because I'll be doing a script late at night and I'll be like, 'Oh, got another one,' " the Jets' offensive coordinator said Thursday. "You know that 'Droid!' real loud noise. I'm like, 'I'm getting another one. Something must have come out. Something was said.' But again, you have to laugh at it some. Hey, this is a great business, but I don't get too caught up in it."

Schottenheimer's phone has been blowing up seemingly nonstop because of the Jets' offensive struggles, one of the primary reasons they find themselves on the perimeter of the playoff picture. Although the Jets have their share of playmakers, their 27th-ranked offense sits near the bottom of the NFL in many key statistical categories and has lacked explosiveness and consistency.

It could cost Schottenheimer his job if the Jets don't make the postseason. So the spotlight is shining directly on him -- and he's all right with that.

"Absolutely. I'm the offensive coordinator," he said. "I think that comes with the territory. If you are going to talk about inconsistencies, I have to own that responsibility. It's our unit's job, our staff's job."

Schottenheimer signed a two-year extension in the offseason, keeping him under contract until 2013, but said he hasn't been given any assurances lately about his status beyond this season. Still, he doesn't believe the Jets need a good showing offensively against Miami on Sunday to save his job.

"I don't think so," he said. "I think however we play this weekend, we'll go back and we'll look at it and we'll give a full evaluation of how we play. I am not worried about that at all."

Schottenheimer has taken heat for abandoning an effective running game in Saturday's loss to the Giants and having Mark Sanchez drop back 67 times and throw a career-high 59 passes. But if he's staying up at night pondering his future with the organization with which he's spent the last six years, he didn't let on.

"It's out of my control," he said. "I'm an excellent football coach. Have we been inconsistent this year? Absolutely. I wish I can put my finger on that and say exactly why that was. There's things that clearly I can do better. There's things that clearly the unit can do better. But you don't have time to worry about it. I grew up in a household around a coach that took a lot of heat, got fired at 14-2 [his dad, Marty Schottenheimer]."

LaDainian Tomlinson stuck up for Schottenheimer, saying: "We appreciate him being the type of guy to stand up in front of us and say, 'You know what, guys? My mistake on that. That was a bad call by me.' He's done that plenty of times. So who are we to criticize?"

Some outsiders believe the Jets brought in Tom Moore as a consultant to send a message to Schottenheimer. Rex Ryan disputes that. "Tom Moore is not sitting over Brian Schottenheimer," he said. "That's not true . . . I think he's got a great deal of knowledge and all that, and that is what Tom Moore brings. To say that he's over Brian is not an accurate statement."

Even so, Schottenheimer's Jets tenure could be nearing an end. "I've been fired before," he said. "If you get into this profession, you're going to get fired. And guys that sit there and worry about it are the guys who generally get fired because they are sitting there worrying about it.

"You have high highs and low lows in this business,'' he added, "and the low lows can outweigh the highs if you let them. But you take it, you go to work and you roll your sleeves up, and we've got to find a way to beat Miami."