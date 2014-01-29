Broncos hold first padded practice outdoors at Jets facility

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The Broncos kept up their regular routine by designating Wednesday their first full padded practice of the week.

After practicing indoors on the synthetic surface Monday at the Jets’ facility, players said they were looking forward to wearing pads on the outdoor FieldTurf – even in 17-degree weather.

“It’s going to be good to get the pads on, get a little contact, shake a little bit of the nerves out,” said tight end Julius Thomas. “You get hit one time and that’s where your focus is for the rest of that day. So if anything, it’ll help us get our mind in the right place.”

Asked about the state of the fields in Florham Park, head coach John Fox said: “It’s a beautiful facility. The locker room is tremendous. Their people have been great, and have bent over to make sure we have everything we need.

“We’ll have a padded practice today over there, and I’m pretty sure we’ll assess that when we get there later today, but more than likely, we’ll be on that same outdoor synthetic surface that we were on Monday.”