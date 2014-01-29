Broncos receiver Eric Decker says he's not thinking about free agency just yet

NEWARK, N.J. – Eric Decker could be a hot commodity in the offseason, but for now, the Broncos receiver is focused on his immediate future and not free agency.

Decker is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and coincidentally, he’ll be playing his final game of the season – Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Seahawks -- on the Jets’ home turf. But he said Tuesday that he’s not thinking just yet about whether or not he’ll remain or Denver or test the free-agent waters.

Right now, there’s more pressing issues at hand.

“That stuff will take care of itself,” he said. “My focus is making sure I do everything to my ability to perform Sunday at the highest level.

Decker may not be ready to think about his long-term future with the Broncos, but the Jets are most certainly scoping out receiver talent. With Santonio Holmes expected to be released and Stephen Hill slow to develop, Marty Mornhinweg needs to have more dependable options to go along with slot receiver Jeremy Kerley and 2013 signee David Nelson.