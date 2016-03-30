Bruce Carter visits Jets, source confirms

Bucs free-agent linebacker Bruce Carter is visiting the Jets today, a source confirmed to Newsday.

Carter, 28, signed a four-year, $17-million deal with Tampa Bay in March 2015. A year later, he was released.

The Jets have an obvious need at the linebacker position. Not only do they need to add depth, they also have to find quick, athletic pieces to add to Todd Bowles’ defense. To make up for the loss of former 2012 draft pick Demario Davis, who signed with the Browns, the Jets re-signed linebacker Erin Henderson last week.

Carter was a former second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2011 and spent four seasons in Dallas before signing with the Bucs. Last season, he lost his starting middle linebacker job to rookie Kwon Alexander.