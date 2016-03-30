SportsFootballNew York Jets

Bruce Carter visits Jets, source confirms

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Bruce Carter (50) celebrates after a Dallas Cowboys missed field-goal attempt during the first half of a game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack

By Kimberley A. Martinkimberley.martin@newsday.com

Bucs free-agent linebacker Bruce Carter is visiting the Jets today, a source confirmed to Newsday.

Carter, 28, signed a four-year, $17-million deal with Tampa Bay in March 2015. A year later, he was released.

The Jets have an obvious need at the linebacker position. Not only do they need to add depth, they also have to find quick, athletic pieces to add to Todd Bowles’ defense. To make up for the loss of former 2012 draft pick Demario Davis, who signed with the Browns, the Jets re-signed linebacker Erin Henderson last week.

Carter was a former second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2011 and spent four seasons in Dallas before signing with the Bucs. Last season, he lost his starting middle linebacker job to rookie Kwon Alexander.

