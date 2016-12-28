Bryce Petty requires surgery on injured shoulder; Jets future up in air

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Bryce Petty will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Todd Bowles said Tuesday. As of now, the quarterback’s recovery timetable is unclear. And so is Petty’s roster status for next season.

“It’s something we’ll talk about in the offseason,” Bowles said, when asked if the fourth-round 2015 pick will be a part of the team’s future.

Petty, 25, began the season as the Jets’ third-stringer but was named the starter for the final four games of the season because of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s regression and Geno Smith’s season-ending knee injury in October.

In six appearances, Petty completed 56.4 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. He finished 1-3 as a starter.

“We won one [against the 49ers], so that was a good game,” Bowles said, giving an assessment of Petty’s play this season. “We lost the other two, so not so great by anybody.”

As for what Petty can improve upon, he said: “Mostly his reads. Getting his reads down. Controlling the game, a little bit more.”

Bowles: “I’m good”

Bowles’ Monday conference call with reporters was canceled because he had a follow-up with doctors after his health scare on Friday. “I’m OK. I’m good,” he told reporters, four days after he was hospitalized with kidney and gall stones.

Asked if doctors believed medical issues were related to stress, Bowles said: “No.”

Another tough break for RB Robinson

Khiry Robinson broke his leg for the third time since November 2015. Robinson, who suffered a fractured tibia with the Saints last year, began the 2016 season on the Jets’ active/PUP list. He was activated in early August but was waived/injured with a leg injury after their preseason finale. The team re-signed him on Dec. 7 and Robinson made his season debut on Christmas Eve against the Patriots. The running back lost a fumble during the game (which resulted in Petty getting hurt when he tried to make a tackle on cornerback Malcolm Butler) and later broke his leg again.

“In a different spot,” Bowles said of Robinson’s latest injury. “It’s bad luck.”