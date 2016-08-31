Bryce Petty’s last chance to make the Jets’ roster, or another team’s

This isn’t at all what Bryce Petty envisioned.

While the Jets prepare for Thursday night’s game in Philadelphia, the third-string quarterback is gearing up for his final preseason audition.

And, perhaps, his last game in a Jets uniform.

“This is a game where I’ll get a lot of snaps, so that’s film for them and film for other teams. So, wherever that is come Friday,” Petty told Newsday this week.

The Jets have until 4 p.m. Saturday to slash their rosters from 75 players to the final 53-man roster. And Petty has no idea if he’ll be donning green and white by week’s end.

The former Baylor star, a fourth-round pick in 2015, was the first quarterback drafted in the Mike Maccagnan era. But a year later, the Jets general manager set his sights on another young signal-caller, Christian Hackenberg, in the second round.

Both are expected to play Thursday against the Eagles, while starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and No. 2 Geno Smith sit. But even though the front office has said it’s open to keeping all four quarterbacks, Petty knows it’s possible he won’t make the cut.

“It’s just tough,” he said, before pausing to consider his words.

“From Day 1 it’s been different than, I guess, what I thought. There hasn’t been a whole lot of competition or anything. It’s been 1, 2 and 3, if that makes any sense. Cause that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Petty added, referring to the Jets’ static quarterback depth chart. “And that makes it tough because as a competitor you want to compete but you also want to, at the end of the day, whatever happens, feel like, ‘I put my best foot forward. Hey, I gave it all I had and that was it.’

Petty — who has gotten more preseason snaps (77) than Hackenberg (23), Smith (47) and Fitzpatrick (51) — said he thinks he’s performed “pretty well” in the previous three preseason games.

“Starting to get comfortable with the offense, comfortable with the guys and understanding what’s expected of you every day you walk in here,” Petty said. “So the thought of that not being the case, kind of [stinks].”

He’s made considerable strides, evidenced by his improved pocket awareness and his two touchdowns. But he also showed he still has a ways to go (six sacks, 56 percent completion).

Petty purposely stays off social media and avoids reading articles about the quarterback situation. No one knows what the front office is thinking, he said. Least of all him.

But while he fully expected his NFL transition to be challenging, he always believed the organization believed in his potential.

“I heard all the stuff you did about ‘he’s a development guy, he’s going to have to learn,’ all of that kind of stuff — which, to be honest, was fine,” he said of his rookie scouting report. “I didn’t think that I was in the position to start right away anyway. You come in and try to compete, but at the same time you’re so far behind, it’s like, ‘Man, I’ve got a lot to learn.’

“But, yeah, there was a little bit of that, hey, last year was a redshirt year, learn a lot and you come in and compete next year. So it’s just kind of a different scenario now, I guess.”