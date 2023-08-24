Edge rusher Carl Lawson's status for Jets' Week 1 game against Buffalo still up in the air

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets may be without edge rusher Carl Lawson for Week 1.

Lawson has missed more than two weeks of practice with a lower back injury. Robert Saleh hasn’t gone into any details about Lawson’s injury.

On Thursday Saleh said “hopefully” when asked if Lawson could return to practice next week and cast some doubt on whether he would play in the Jets’ first game on Sept. 11 against the Bills.

“I don’t have that for you yet,” Saleh said. “I don’t.”

Lawson missed all of the 2021 season after rupturing his Achilles. He returned to play in every game last year and recorded seven sacks and 24 quarterback hits. Lawson expected to have the best season of his career this year. In June, Lawson all but guaranteed he would have double-digit sacks for the first time in his career.

“That’s a goal and that’s going to happen,” Lawson said.

The Jets have a deep defensive line with multiple players who can fill in for Lawson if he misses time.

Second-year end Jermaine Johnson has had an impressive camp and could start with John Franklin-Myers on the other side. The Jets also have Bryce Huff, Micheal Clemons and rookie Will McDonald playing on the edge.

Lazard slowed

Receiver Allen Lazard, who left Wednesday’s practice early, didn’t practice due to an AC joint injury, Saleh said. It’s unclear whether Lazard will play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Giants, but Saleh said, “we’re not worried about his availability for Week 1.”

Cook update

Dalvin Cook was traveling back from Florida to New Jersey on Thursday after the birth of his child. He wasn’t going to play Saturday anyway. Saleh said they’ll prepare Cook to play Week 1.

Two minute-drill

Mekhi Becton didn’t participate in practice. The Jets said Becton had a rest day. He took part in the post-practice walk-through and is expected to start at right tackle on Saturday. … Training camp officially ended with an Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.