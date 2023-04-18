SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets re-sign Cedric Ogbuehi to bolster offensive line depth

Jets offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi stands at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL game against the Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., on Nov. 6, 2022. Credit: AP/Bryan Woolston

By Al Iannazzone

The Jets re-signed veteran Cedric Ogbuehi, giving them some much-needed depth on the offensive line.

Ogbuehi, who will be 31 next week, appeared in seven games last season for the Jets, starting five at right tackle. The Jets signed Ogbuehi off the Texans' practice squad in September after tackle George Fant was placed on IR.

A first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, Ogbuehi has played 67 games for Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Seattle, Baltimore and the Jets.

