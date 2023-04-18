Jets re-sign Cedric Ogbuehi to bolster offensive line depth

The Jets re-signed veteran Cedric Ogbuehi, giving them some much-needed depth on the offensive line.

Ogbuehi, who will be 31 next week, appeared in seven games last season for the Jets, starting five at right tackle. The Jets signed Ogbuehi off the Texans' practice squad in September after tackle George Fant was placed on IR.

A first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, Ogbuehi has played 67 games for Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Seattle, Baltimore and the Jets.