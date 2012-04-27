Jets' Schilens shows healthy attitude

The questions surrounding wide receiver Chaz Schilens have never been about his on-the-field potential.

Signed by the Jets last month after four seasons with the Oakland Raiders, the 6-4, 225-pound Schilens is something of a physical marvel, having run a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2008 NFL combine. But he has yet to transfer his eye-catching speed into a consistent NFL career, having been bedeviled by injuries.

"My expectations are just to help the team win and play football," Schilens said during the Jets' draft day party at MetLife Stadium. "We'll see how everything shapes up, but I'm planning on doing good things.''

After a healthy rookie season in which he caught 15 passes for 226 yards, he missed 19 games during the next two seasons with knee and foot injuries.

"I did start a few games here and there, and I would have started more games if it wasn't for injury," Schilens said. "I know I can play. If I'm healthy, I can play. That's what I know. So I have confidence in myself, and as long as I'm healthy, I think good things will happen."

Schilens acknowledged that his string of injuries once had him questioning his NFL future. A mostly healthy 2011 season helped alleviate those concerns.

"My first year, I didn't have any problems, but obviously for a couple of years, I did," Schilens said. "Once teams saw everything was fine, I got over the hurdle and played good football for the whole year. I think that helped out a lot."

Of course, no interview session would be complete without the requisite question regarding the league's most notable quarterback duo.

"I don't think they're rivals," Schilens said. "I think Mark [Sanchez] is the guy, and Tim [Tebow] is learning the system just like I am. They're going to be great for the team.

"I'm just looking forward to the season. I think they are going to be fine."