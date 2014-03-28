Chip Kelly: Signing Mark Sanchez 'was a no-brainer for us'

It's official.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday morning that they have signed Mark Sanchez to a one-year deal.

The news, of course, was expected. A source told Newsday Thursday night that Sanchez had passed his physical and agreed to a deal. He was expected to officially sign today.

His one-year contract is for $2.25 million, but he can make upwards of $4 million if he hits all incentives, according to the Philly Inquirer.

"I've said many times that we will always look to add quality players at the quarterback position," Eagles head coach Chip Kelly said in a statement on the team's web site. "We consider it a key position in this game, so having the chance to add Mark to that group was a no-brainer for us.

"Mark has started 68 games in his career and has taken his teams deep into the playoffs multiple times, so we really like what he brings to the table from an experience standpoint. I also had the chance to see Mark play in college and have always had respect for his game and athletic ability."

Kelly faced Sanchez, a USC product, during his collegiate coaching days at Oregon.

Philadelphia's signing of the five-year veteran completes a backup quarterback swap between the Jets and Eagles. Shortly after the Jets released Sanchez last Friday, they announced they had signed former Eagle Michael Vick to compete with Geno Smith.

Sanchez, a sixth-year veteran, will join a quarterback group featuring starter Nick Foles, Matt Barkley and G.J. Kinne.

"You can never have enough talent at the quarterback position on your roster, so when Mark became available we immediately became interested," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. "He was obviously a very highly-touted player coming out of USC and has had valuable experience in this league. He'll have the chance to come in and learn the playbook, and we feel he'll be a nice veteran addition to the quarterback room."