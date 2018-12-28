Jets rookie tight end Chris Herndon has been a big catch for team

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold isn’t the only Jets rookie who has been impressive and looks as if he can be a part of the team’s long-term plans.

Tight end Chris Herndon clearly distinguished himself this season.

The fourth-round pick from Miami is tied for second on the team with 38 catches and is second in receiving yards (494) and touchdowns (four). He leads or is tied for first among rookie tight ends in all three categories.

“He continues to play fast, he continues to grow,” offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates said. “He has a look in his eye. He’s just going to continue to get better every day.

“He can really run the whole route tree. He’s exciting to watch. He loves the game . . . He always goes out on Sunday and gives it his best. Good football player, bright future.”

Life of Riley

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has been linked to the Jets’ possible head-coaching opening, but Riley said Thursday he’s not planning a jump to the NFL right now.

“If I wasn’t at one of the elite programs in the country, maybe,” he said. “But no, I’m very happy where I’m at right now.”

Extra points

Trumaine Johnson was a full participant in practice after sitting out Wednesday because of what Todd Bowles called “an in-house matter.” Bowles said everything is fine and Johnson will play Sunday . . . Jason Myers hasn’t practiced the last two days because of a hip injury. The Jets have been working out kickers in case he can’t play Sunday. Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said it’s been a lingering thing, which could explain why Myers missed two extra points two weeks ago and a 45-yard field goal last week . . . Tight end Eric Tomlinson dropped a weight on his foot after practice Thursday and underwent surgery, a league source confirmed. He was placed on injured reserve. ESPN.com first reported Tomlinson’s injury.