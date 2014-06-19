Chris Ivory (rolled ankle) likely to sit out Thursday

Chris Ivory was forced to make an early exit from practice Wednesday after rolling his ankle, Rex Ryan said.

“It’s not severe or anything, but if you noticed that he never finished today, that was the reason,” the Jets coach said. “We’ll see how it is tomorrow, but we’ll probably hold him out tomorrow as well.”

Ivory isn’t the only Jets running back slowed by injury. Former 2,000-yard rusher Chris Johnson is still rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee and is being held out of team drills until training camp as a precaution.

Ryan and his coaching staff have high hopes for the running-back tandem, along with Bilal Powell.

“I’m expecting great things out of our backfield in general,” the Jets coach said. “Adding Chris Johnson to what we already have with Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell I think is tremendous. We’re obviously deep in talent at that spot, but as far as physically, I think our guys have been pleased with him. We see that straight-line speed when he works out, we’ve seen that from him.

“We’re just kind of taking a slow approach with him. That’s why we’re not rushing him into minicamp and things like that. We want Chris healthy -- both of our Chrises healthy, for that matter. That’s the main thing right now. …When it is time to go, I have all of the confidence in the world that he will be ready.”