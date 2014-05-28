Chris Johnson explains his Andre Johnson tweet

Chris Johnson couldn’t help but send the tweet out.

As he watched TV and saw headlines about the ongoing Andre Johnson saga in Houston, the Jets running back just had to share his thoughts on Twitter.

Let's bring Andre johnson to the jets legooo — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) May 28, 2014

And soon, Chris Johnson’s tweet made headlines.

On Wednesday, the running back explained that he would love to see the receiver join him in Florham Park.

“His situation, I don’t think the Texans will let him go, but me playing in the AFC South, facing him twice and every year, he’s a very good player and he’s also a friend,” Chris Johnson said, as he addressed the media in a cramped press room on Day 2 of OTAs. “So any time you’ve got a friend in the league, you always want to play with them.”

Andre Johnson said two weeks ago that he’s incredibly frustrated with the state of the Texans, who finished 2-14 last season. The veteran wideout told Houston reporters that he’s uncertain whether he wants to remain with the team this year and that he doesn’t plan to attend OTAs or mandatory minicamp.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2003, Andre Johnson leads the Texans in all-time receptions (927), receiving yards (12,261) and receiving touchdowns (61).

Asked Thursday about Chris Johnson’s desire to bring the Texans receiver to New Jersey, Rex Ryan flashed a Kool-Aid grin but made sure he didn’t get himself into any trouble. “I don't talk about any players on other rosters,” he said, playfully.

As for his rehab, Chris Johnson said his surgically-repaired knee is improving, but he’s still unsure if he’ll be able to get on the field during minicamp. “Just from me talking with the trainers, they just want me to continue to rehab and get 100 percent,” he said.

Chris Johnson spent most of Wednesday’s OTA session on the stationary bike. And playing the role of spectator is something the former 2,000-yard rusher isn’t used to.

“It’s tough because this is my first time being injured and my first time going through rehab. I’ve always been the guy that’s in there for OTAs and go through it all,” he said. “But I’m getting back in shape and those things, so once training camp gets here I’m sure that’ll give me enough time.”