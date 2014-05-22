Chris Johnson says trainers will hold him out of OTAs

Chris Johnson says his knee feels good, but the veteran running back plans to take things slow with his rehab.

Johnson said the Jets' training staff likely will hold him out of OTAs until his surgically-repaired knee is back to full strength -- and that means, Jets fans might not get to see him in action until training camp begins.

“I’m feeling good right now. Getting better and better every day," he said Thursday, adding that this was the first week he was able to do "straight-ahead running."

The three-time Pro Bowler underwent knee surgery back in January. Johnson said Thursday that his surgeon, Dr. James Andrews, wants him to take things slowly "since I have time on my side and just be ready for (training) camp.”

Though there are questions about his durability, Johnson had previously denied reports claiming there is arthritis in his surgically-repaired knee. "That's not accurate," he said on an April conference call with beat writers.

Johnson rushed for 1,077 yards and six touchdowns on 279 carries last year and also caught 42 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns -- all while playing with a torn meniscus. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his six seasons with the Titans, including 2,006 yards in 2009.

Asked about his transition to a new team, Johnson said the biggest challenge has been learning the Jets system. But the one thing he is certain about it is that he needed a change of scenery.

“Yeah, I think I needed a fresh start after being with Tennessee for so long," he said. "Sometimes a fresh start is good for players. So I feel like that’s something that I needed.”