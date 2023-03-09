Jets to acquire safety Chuck Clark in trade with Ravens, sources say

The Jets agreed to a trade on Thursday, but it didn’t involve Aaron Rodgers.

They swung a deal with the Baltimore Ravens for safety Chuck Clark, according to league sources. The Jets will send a 2024 seventh-round pick to Baltimore for the 28-year-old Clark. The deal can’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 15.

The Jets also decided to release returner/receiver Braxton Berrios, a league source confirmed. That too will become official next week and will clear $5 million in cap space.

Safety was a position the Jets needed to address with LaMarcus Joyner heading for free agency. They gave up little for a quality safety who has been a full-time starter for the Ravens the past four seasons. Clark, a sixth-round pick in 2017, has one year and $2.4 million left on his contract.

The Jets were a top-5 defense last year and top 3 in pass defense and got an upgrade in Clark. He started all 17 games last season and played every defensive snap. He totaled 101 tackles, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Over the past four seasons, Clark has appeared in 65 games and compiled 350 tackles, four interceptions, 29 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and four recoveries.

The Jets remain engaged in talks for Rodgers, but the future Hall of Fame quarterback hasn’t made his wishes known yet.

If he chooses to play next season and for the Jets, general manager Joe Douglas will work out a trade with the Packers that likely will include Green Bay picking up a large chunk of the $59.5 million guaranteed that Rodgers is due this year. There is also the possibility that the Jets will work out a restructured contract with Rodgers.

Either way, the Jets still need to free up money for Rodgers or another quarterback that they pursue in free agency. Berrios may not be the last veteran they part ways with to open up cap space.

The Jets tried to restructure Berrios’ deal, which counted as $8.2 million on the cap, but the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement. The move was hardly a surprise. Berrios’ production and usage went down in 2022 after the Jets brought him back on a two-year, $12 million contract.

Berrios was coming off the best season of his career in 2021 in which he was named First-Team All-Pro as a returner. Berrios also had two receiving and two rushing touchdowns in 2021. Berrios caught only 18 passes for 145 yards last season. He also dropped a go-ahead touchdown pass late in a 27-22 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 4.

The Jets still have receivers Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims under contract. Davis is a candidate to either have his contract restructured or be released to clear up more money.