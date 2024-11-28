C.J. Mosley returned to practice this week, which was something everyone associated with the Jets was extremely thankful for in this otherwise dreadful season.

Mosley suffered a “scary” neck injury during warm-ups before the Jets’ game in New England on Oct. 27. The veteran linebacker admitted this week that it crossed his mind that his career might be over.

“Definitely at the beginning because I could barely look up once I hurt my neck,” Mosley said. “I didn’t have an answer on how I got injured because it was non-contact. At the time, I didn’t know what was going on.

“Since then, my heart and mind has been a lot more clear. Just daily life, just being able to move around and look up and down and turn has gotten a lot better.”

The injury occurred after Mosley, a captain and the leader of the defense, finished giving his pregame speech to the team. He felt burning down the back of his neck and everything locked up. He missed that game and the next three.

It’s too soon to know whether Mosley will play Sunday when the Jets host the Seahawks. He practiced fully both days this week, including Thursday’s padded practice. The Jets will be cautious with Mosley, and he will be as well. He said he won’t play until he’s “100%.”

The good news is the doctors told Mosley that he wouldn’t require surgery. He’s had an epidural shot to help decrease the swelling and pressure and a facet block injection to manage chronic pain and feels things are moving in the right direction.

“Everything’s good,” Mosley said. “I just needed time for my neck and trap area and all that to heal.”

The Jets signed Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract in 2019. A consummate teammate and professional, he is one of the most respected and selfless players in the locker room.

Mosley reworked his contract multiple times, including this offseason, so the Jets could sign additional players. He wanted to help the Jets build a roster that could make a long playoff run.

The Jets (3-8) have failed miserably. Coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have been fired and the Jets are on their way to missing the playoffs for the 14th straight season.

It would be easy for Mosley, 32, to shut it down. He had a daughter the week before he sustained his injury. Life after football is very important to Mosley. After consulting with doctors and doing his own research, he felt good about trying to come back and finish the season on the field with his teammates.

“I’ve definitely looked into what type of injury this was, after football life playing with an injury like this,” Mosley said. “Each week it’s gotten better. I’ve progressed. I haven’t regressed with any of my rehab.

“I could go out there and be ready to go and reinjure it and then we’re having a different conversation,” he added. “The only thing I can control right now is what my body’s feeling. Mentally and physically I feel like I’m in the right position to be able to get back on the field, whether my team was winning or losing.”

Mosley has appeared in just four games this season. Jamien Sherwood has done a good job filling in and calling the defensive plays. The fourth-year linebacker leads the Jets with 103 tackles, the ninth-most in the NFL. But Mosley is a five-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro. His voice and presence have been missed.

“A lot,” interim coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He’s so unique in his ability to lead and elevate those around him and he brings not just leadership but this confidence and poise and toughness that is hard to replicate. He’s a special player. He’s a special man and he’s hard to replace. He really is.”

The Jets will undergo many more changes this offseason, but Mosley’s focus is on the present and trying to get back on the field over these final six games.

“Until my body or my mind or anything else says this is probably not the best move,” Mosley said, “until then I’m going to keep progressing to get ready to play.”

Notes & quotes. Breece Hall, who did not practice Wednesday because of knee soreness, did individual and position drills on Thursday. He was listed as limited.