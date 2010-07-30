Coles joins Jets for a third time

Laveranues Coles is back with the Jets for the third time.

The veteran wide receiver has signed a one-year contract with the team he played with in two previous stints from 2000-02 and 2005-08.

The 32-year-old Coles, drafted by the Jets in 2000, spent last season with Cincinnati after leaving New York as a free agent. He struggled after signing a four-year, $28 million deal with the Bengals, catching 43 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns.

Cincinnati released Coles in March, making him a free agent. Coles has been a fan favorite and popular presence in the locker room in his previous stints with the Jets. He adds depth to a receiving group that already included Jerricho Cotchery, Santonio Holmes, Braylon Edwards and Brad Smith.