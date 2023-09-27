Colin Kaepernick wrote Jets GM Joe Douglas seeking QB job

Colin Kaepernick offered to be Zach Wilson’s backup.

Kaepernick sent a letter to Jets general manager Joe Douglas, requesting to join their practice squad. The letter, dated Sept. 21, was posted on rapper J. Cole’s Instagram account.

“I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad,” Kaepernick wrote. “I would do that with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week.”

The Jets signed Trevor Siemian to their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. He protested racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick never officially retired from the NFL, but he has not been able to get a job.

In the letter, he assured Douglas he’s been training and staying in shape. Kaepernick also wrote he would be able to prepare the Jets’ defense for playing “the more athletic/mobile/versatile quarterbacks it will face in Weeks 4, 5 and 6.”

The next three quarterbacks the Jets will face are Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Denver’s Russell Wilson and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts.

The Jets started the season with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, but he tore his Achilles tendon in their first game. Wilson has replaced him.

Despite his struggles, the Jets have continued to support Wilson and are sticking with him. Tim Boyle is the backup.