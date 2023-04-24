Jets re-sign center Connor McGovern

The Jets are bringing back a key piece of their offensive line.

Center Connor McGovern re-signed with the Jets, the team announced on Monday. McGovern, who turns 30 on Thursday, has played and started 48 games over the past three seasons with the Jets. He was the only Jet to play every snap on offense last season.

If things go as many anticipate, McGovern will be snapping the ball to Aaron Rodgers this season. Trade discussions between the Jets and Packers are expected to pick up this week with the three-day NFL Draft beginning on Thursday. One of the Jets’ two second-round picks would likely go to Green Bay in a deal for Rodgers.

There was speculation that the Jets would use one of their Day 2 picks (No. 42 or 43) on a center. There was also talk of them signing former Titans center Ben Jones due to his relationship with new offensive line coach Keith Carter, formerly of Tennessee.

The Jets still could draft a center this week. They likely will look to bolster the offensive line regardless, and this is considered a good class of centers. The Jets pick 13th in the first round, and all signs point to them taking an offensive tackle.

The return of McGovern means four of the five main starters from last year’s offensive line are back. Duane Brown is expected to start at left tackle with Laken Tomlinson at left guard, McGovern at center and Alijah Vera-Tucker at right guard. Mekhi Becton, who has played just one game the past two seasons, could line up at right tackle.

McGovern, a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2017, originally signed a three-year deal with the Jets in 2020. He missed just two games as a Jet and only three over his last five seasons.