Jets receiver Corey Davis to step away from football

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jets receiver Corey Davis is stepping away from football.

The 28-year-old Davis announced his intentions on his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the Jets completed practice.

“For some time now, I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football,” Davis wrote. “This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.”

Davis has talked about battling depression in the past. He lost his brother Titus, a former Jets practice squad player, to a rare kidney cancer less than three years ago. Corey Davis is married and has two young children. He and his wife Bailey welcomed their second child this offseason.

“I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined,” Davis said. “I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey.”

The Jets placed Davis on the reserve/retired list. His $10.5 million salary this season will come off their cap.

This did not come as a surprise to the team. Robert Saleh said he was “very aware” that Davis was considering leaving football.

Davis has been away from the Jets for a week for what Saleh had called a personal matter. Earlier Wednesday, Saleh was asked how long Davis would be away from the team.

“However long he needs,” Saleh said.

After Davis’ Instagram post, Saleh addressed the situation with reporters.

“My heart goes out to him,” Saleh said, “him and his family. We’ll always support him with any decision he makes. We’re always here if he needs us.

Davis, the No. 5 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017, never used the word retired. Saleh said “the door’s always open” if Davis decides he wants to play again.

“We were aware of it and just trying to support him and his family and any decision that they decided to go with,” Saleh said. “Selfishly, obviously we’d love for him to play. He’s an unbelievable man, he’s an unbelievable player. At the same time, he’s also an unbelievable father and an unbelievable husband and friend.

“Excited for him in this new journey. At the same time, always for him to know he always has a family here.”

The Jets signed Davis to a three-year, $27 million deal in 2021. He was brought in to be the Jets’ No. 1 receiver and help lead a young receiver group and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Injuries prevented Davis from being the Jets’ No. 1 guy. He caught 66 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns in 22 games.

Davis’ job security had been a topic throughout the offseason, particularly after the Jets signed Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman to join burgeoning second-year star Garrett Wilson. Veteran Randall Cobb also joined the Jets this offseason.

Davis’ $10.5 million base salary for this season was not guaranteed. He was a candidate to be released or take a pay cut.

Saleh repeatedly said Davis would be a Jet and he was an important player in the locker room as well as on the field. Saleh mentioned how Davis and Lazard would be a tough combination in the red zone.

Davis’ departure opens up a roster spot on the team and in the receiver room. Irvin Charles, Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee are among the receivers competing for a roster spot.

“You lose a tremendous leader in Corey, a tremendous example, a tremendous veteran presence,” Saleh said. “But at the same time it does open the door for somebody else to step up.

Cobb, who has seen an uptick in targets recently, said he would continue to stay in touch with Davis and make sure he’s doing well.

“Life is bigger than football,” Cobb said. “We play this. This is something that we do, but this is not who we are. I wish him well. I’m going to be in his corner. I live not too far away from him in Tennessee. So me and him are going to keep up, I’m going to check on him and be there for him and support him as best as I can.”