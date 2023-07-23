Jets WR Corey Davis 'happy to be here' after offseason of uncertainty

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — When the Jets signed Corey Davis two years ago, there was no question he was brought in to be their No. 1 receiver. This offseason he questioned whether he would remain a Jet.

The Jets signed Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman Jr. to join burgeoning star Garrett Wilson. Davis’ future as he entered the final year of his contract became murky and even he wondered if he would be on a new team this season.

“There was a point where there was uncertainty with all of the moves going on,” Davis said after practice Sunday. “It was hard not to think that. I trusted God and knew whatever happened it was going to happen, and control what I can control and just tried to take it one day at a time.

“It was kind of long offseason, but I’m happy to be here.”

Davis said he stayed in contact with the Jets and his agent, and that coach Robert Saleh kept telling him he was a part of their plans.

It remains possible that Davis, who signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal in 2021, could have his contract restructured. He’s currently on the books for $11.1 million this year – the third-highest on the team.

“Saleh was telling me not to worry and everything was going to work out for the better,” Davis said. “I’m happy to be here, happy they kept me.”

Even while Davis was away from OTAs awaiting the birth of his child, Saleh said on more than one occasion that the veteran receiver would be back. He called Davis “an asset” to the Jets.

“Corey is the epitome of a teammate, and he doesn’t worry about targets and catches and yards,” Saleh said. “Obviously, he wants those things, but he’s willing to do anything and everything to help the team.”

The Jets signed Davis to be the leader of a young receiving group that at the time included Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore and an anchor for then-rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Injuries, however, limited Davis to just nine games that season and 13 last year. He’s caught 66 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns as a Jet.

Davis’ role may be a little different this season, but he’s still going to be an important player in this offense and weapon for Aaron Rodgers. It speaks to how deep and talented the Jets are at receiver if Davis can be their No. 3 receiver.

He said he doesn’t have any extra motivation because he has dipped a little in the receiver depth chart.

“That fire is never gone anywhere, whether I’m the 1, 2, 3, it doesn’t matter,” Davis said. “We got a lot of talent in that room, a lot of dudes who bring different stuff to the table, a lot of diversity. I’m trying to play my role the best I can, be the best I can out there and lead these young boys the best I could.”

Saleh likes using Davis in red-zone situations because he’s big and strong and can block. He can also make tough catches in traffic.

Late in Saturday’s practice, Davis had cornerback D.J. Reed all over him on a two-point conversion try. Rodgers threw a sidearm pass in a spot that only the receiver could catch it. Davis snared it and everyone on the offense celebrated. Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett ran into the end zone and jumped on Davis.

“His arm talent is definitely next level,” Davis said of Rodgers. “He put it where I could get it. Only me.”

Davis believed throughout last season that the Jets would prove the doubters wrong and make the playoffs. This year, expectations for the team are much higher because of Rodgers and winning a championship is realistic.

“That’s always the goal: Super Bowl. That never changes no matter who’s in here," he said. "We got a great chance now. We got a great defense, we got a great offense, great QB. We got a lot of talent. It’s just a matter of putting it all together now.”