Curtis Martin: QB competition would be healthy for Jets

What continues to interest Curtis Martin the most about the Jets heading into this season is the quarterback position.

Martin, a Hall-of-Famer and former Jets running back, said he would’ve preferred a more open competition between Geno Smith and Michael Vick.

Marty Mornhinweg told reporters last week that Smith will get 70 to 75 percent of first-team reps during training camp, however.

“I think competition is healthy for a team,” Martin said Monday at the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic at Oheka Castle in Huntington. “Quarterback is a very important position on the field and I think when two people go head-to-head, one thing that doesn’t go over well with the entire team is if there is one person who deserves it more than the other and just because of favoritism or something, someone gets the position. That doesn’t go over well.”

Martin added that having both Vick, a veteran, and Smith, who is entering his second season, provides a positive dynamic.

“I think Vick was one of the pioneers of that style of quarterback that Geno is,” Martin said. “Vick has a lot of knowledge and wisdom that he can pass on to Geno. And I think Geno has a world of talent but at quarterback, it’s really hard to make all that talent come together and express itself properly on the field and there’s a huge aspect which most people forget about, which is leadership. The quarterback has to be that guy and I think there is a lot that the two will help each other with.”