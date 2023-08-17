Dalvin Cook on joining Jets: Aaron Rodgers too good to pass up

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Dalvin Cook got tired of playing against Aaron Rodgers twice a year for the past six seasons. The opportunity to play with Rodgers was too good for Cook to pass up.

“I couldn’t be on the other side no more,” Cook said Thursday afternoon. “I got the chance to go join him, help him win again. That was a big thing to come over here.”

Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl running back, said there were other reasons that he wanted to play for the Jets, but Rodgers was the main draw.

The two were NFC North rivals when Rodgers played for the Packers and Cook for the Vikings. Now, they’re chasing the same thing together with the Jets: a Super Bowl.

Rodgers said he didn’t have to recruit Cook. In a private conversation, Cook told Rodgers he wanted to play with him and that if the money was close between teams pursuing him, he would choose the Jets.

Cook signed a one-year deal Wednesday worth up to $8.6 million with incentives.

“His game recruits itself,” Cook said. “Aaron is Aaron. If you don’t want to be a part of something like that, I don’t know what you want in football. He really didn’t have to recruit me. I just wanted to make the best decision for me and my family.”

Cook said he got a good vibe when he visited with the Jets earlier this month and saw all that he needed to see: a talented team that is hungry to win. He wanted to be part of that.

“When you dig deep and look into the roster, I think all the pieces are put together,” Cook said. “I think I can come help these guys.

“I wouldn’t say I could be the missing piece, but I know I can come help a team win,” he added later. “On the football field, I know what I can bring to a team. That’s what I’m here to do. I’m just here to be Dalvin Cook and be explosive and be a great teammate.”

Cook, who had offseason shoulder surgery, worked out on a side field on Thursday and then stood with his new team during competitive parts of practice. He is returning to Florida for the birth of his child this weekend. He’ll rejoin the Jets next week and believes he will be cleared to practice.

“I think I’ll be practicing within the next few days,” Cook said. “They reached out to my doctor. Everything is right on schedule. I think we’re going to get things rolling real soon.”

Cook, 28, should make the Jets’ potentially explosive offense even more dynamic. A Breece Hall-Cook backfield arguably could be the best 1-2 punch in the NFL. Over the last four seasons, Cook has averaged 1,256 yards rushing and 10.8 touchdowns.

“He’s a home-run hitter,” receiver Garrett Wilson said. “He can score from anywhere on the field.”

Robert Saleh believes Cook will have a positive impact on the young running back room overall. Michael Carter, Hall, Bam Knight and Izzy Abanikanda have four years of NFL experience combined.

“It’s great to have him here,” Saleh said. “It’s interesting. I was just watching his interaction already. You forget that we have a bunch of pups in the running back room and here comes a veteran that still has a lot of juice.”

Cook feels that running back group “could be something special.”

The Jets didn’t sign Cook to be their lead back. That’s Hall, who’s recovering from a torn ACL. Cook gives them a major weapon as well as versatility, depth and insurance to keep from overloading Hall. Cook sounds ready to be what the Jets need.

“Just be Dalvin, just be me,” he said. “My number gets called, I’m going to be explosive. I’m the older guy in the room. Just share the knowledge. I got a lot of experience in this game. Every little thing I can drop on those guys that I can help them just be successful in this league, I’m going to give it to them. Just be me and help those guys grow.”

As for his own legal issues, Cook said he has no concerns — “none, whatsoever” — about being suspended by the NFL for a pending domestic violence case.