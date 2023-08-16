Jets officially sign Dalvin Cook, to the delight of Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Dalvin Cook was on the field at the end of practice, watching Aaron Rodgers lead an offense that will soon feature Cook.

The Jets officially signed the four-time Pro Bowl running back on Wednesday to a one-year deal worth as much as $8.6 million. Cook attended some meetings. Robert Saleh said Cook would fly back to Florida this weekend for the birth of his child and rejoin the Jets next week.

Cook, who had off-season shoulder surgery, could start practicing next week. Rodgers is excited about adding a motivated Cook to the offense. The quarterback said Breece Hall and Cook will be a good one-two punch for the Jets.

“Dalvin’s done it for a long time at a really high level,” Rodgers said. “You got to run the ball to win in this league. When a team becomes one-dimensional, defenses usually have the upper hand. We need multiple guys to get it done. Dalvin’s got it done for a long time at a high level.

“He’s motivated. He wants to win a championship. He made it well known to me during the process he wanted to play with me and play here in Jersey, so we’re excited to have him, excited to get him in here.”

Rodgers said he didn’t have to spend too much time recruiting Cook. The former Viking expressed to Rodgers that he wanted to be a Jet, but he was going to look into other opportunities as well. The Jets were the only team that Cook visited. The Dolphins also were interested.

“If the money was close, he was telling me he was going to be here,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also said he didn’t have much input, nor did he need to, with Jets’ officials.

“They were interested,” Rodgers said. “He was interested. Not that I needed to sign off on it, but I was interested. Adding another great player to your football team is always a good thing.”

Cook is dealing with some legal issues. A former girlfriend accused Cook of domestic violence. The case is still pending. Saleh said the Jets did their own background checks and are not worried about the NFL suspending Cook.

“We’re not concerned,” Saleh said. “We’ll see how all that stuff goes. At this moment, we’re not concerned.”

To clear a roster spot for Cook, the Jets released cornerback Javelin Guidry.

Jets coach hospitalized

Jets cornerbacks coach Tony Oden was carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation after getting hurt during one of the many skirmishes in Wednesday’s joint practice with Tampa Bay. According to Robert Saleh, Oden was doing fine.

Saleh said Oden “caught some friendly fire” in one altercation. After the players were separated, Oden lay on the grass as trainers attended to him. The 50-year-old Oden eventually got up on his own, sat in the front seat of the cart, and was taken inside the facility before going to the hospital.

“He’s doing fine,” Saleh said. “We took him for precaution. He’s awake. He’s doing fine. He’s stable. Everything’s fine.”

Two-minute drill

Carl Lawson remains sidelined with a back issue. Saleh wouldn’t go into details on Lawson, but he hopes the edge rusher returns to practice next week. … Corey Davis was away from the team for a personal day, Saleh said. … Cornerback Brandin Echols wouldn’t comment on his involvement in a high-speed car crash that resulted in the NFL suspending him for the Week 1 game against the Bills. “It’s still a pending matter,” Echols said, “so I can’t get into it.”