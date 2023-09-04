Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook will both play in Jets' opener against Bills

The Jets are ready to unleash their dynamic 1-2 backfield punch.

Running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will both play when the Jets open the season next Monday night against the Bills. Neither has practiced much or played in the preseason. Robert Saleh said the Jets would be “smart" in how they use Hall and Cook and that both will be featured.

“I don’t know if I want to call it a snap count, but we are going to be smart with them,” Saleh said on a Zoom call Monday. “We’ll continue to evaluate and build up what we think Monday needs to be.

“It’s not that we’re putting a snap count on them. They’re two really good football players. Michael Carter is a really good football player, too. It’s just trying to find a way to feature all of them along with the receivers and tight ends that we have. There’s going to be enough to go around.”

The Jets could have the best running back tandem in the NFL.

Cook has made the Pro Bowl the past four seasons. Hall led the Jets in rushing and finished third on the team in total scrimmage yards as a rookie, despite missing the final 10 games after tearing his ACL.

Hall was the only Jet who didn’t practice on Monday. Saleh said there's nothing to worry about. "It's just part of the maintenance program,” he said

The Jets signed Cook on Aug. 16. He is coming off shoulder surgery. Cook practiced for the first time as a Jet last week.