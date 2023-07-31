Jets coach Robert Saleh won't press Dalvin Cook

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robert Saleh enjoyed meeting with Dalvin Cook on Sunday, but the Jets coach said there is no timetable on a decision from the Pro Bowl running back.

“For me, it’s do whatever you need to do to make the best decision for you and your family,” Saleh said. “I’m not pushing, not pressing. I think it’s an important decision for him, a decision I know he’s taking very seriously.”

Cook spent the weekend in the New York area and attended Jets’ practice Sunday. He said that chances are “pretty high” he signs with the Jets. Cook left the Jets’ facility and the New York area without a contract.

“He’s a very good young man,” Saleh said. “He has a plan. He knows exactly what he wants. It was just a really good discussion.”

Cook would give the Jets’ already talented offense and Aaron Rodgers another weapon. Cook, who was interviewed by several networks and radio shows last week, complimented the Jets and what they’re building and said that Rodgers was a main attraction.

The Jets could be competing with the Dolphins for Cook. The former Viking is from South Florida. Cook said last week that playing for Miami “would be big for the city and myself.”

Center competition

The center competition has started. Saleh hopes to have it settled by the end of next week.

For the first time, Wes Schweitzer played center when Rodgers was the quarterback and Connor McGovern worked with Zach Wilson. Schweitzer had a couple of high snaps.

Rookie Joe Tippmann remained with the third team. It’s unclear whether Tippmann will get first-team reps.

“We’ll see. He’s got to earn it,” Saleh said. “But we definitely got to see if he can hold up on it.”

McGovern appears to be the leading candidate for the job. Saleh said the competition will go “at least through” next week’s preseason game in Carolina. The Jets also will have two joint practices with the Panthers before the game.

Becton’s better

Tackle Mekhi Becton practiced fully for the second straight day after missing time last week. Saleh said Becton’s surgically repaired right knee is getting stronger.

Becton, who has appeared in just one game the past two seasons, has been playing left tackle for the second team. When Saleh was asked if Becton would get first-team reps, he said the focus should be on building confidence and strength in the knee.

“The big thing for him is rather than rush to be a first-teamer, let’s rush to see us get through a game and have that ability to get through a game or a practice or a week,” Saleh said. “There’s no denying his talents. So right now it’s about building confidence, building strength, building the endurance. Once all that comes then we’ll take that next step of let’s see how he performs with the 1s.”

Two-minute drill

Saleh on whether Broncos coach Sean Payton called to apologize for his disparaging remarks about Nathaniel Hackett or the hype around the Jets: “Whether he calls or not, I’m going to leave that between me and him.” . . . Corey Davis (illness) was back on the field after missing two practices. He did conditioning work on his own. Davis could resume practicing Tuesday.