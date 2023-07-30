Jets host free-agent RB Dalvin Cook; now, will he sign on?

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There was one of the best running backs in the NFL perched on the sideline Sunday, taking in the Jets' training camp practice and taking timeouts to talk to Johnson and Johnson, Woody and then his brother, Christopher.

The question was: Would Dalvin Cook take a handoff of the owners’ money and join the cause?

The Jets hosted a free agent who could be a very nice fit in their uniform, one who could help a team that already looks primed for a run at returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season, especially after Aaron Rodgers signed on.

“Call it a meet and greet,” coach Robert Saleh said. “I don’t know about recruiting. I think it’s more just get a feel and make the best decision for your family.”

Cook turns 28 on Aug. 10 and carries impressive credentials. He has four straight seasons of more than 1,100 yards rushing and four straight Pro Bowl selections directly behind him with the Vikings. His six-year stay ended in June with his release. He had become a salary cap casualty.

Cook is coming off shoulder surgery in February, so this was an opportunity for the Jets to give him a physical as well as talk to him. Cook told NFL Network before the visit, ”I think the possibility is high right now of getting things done." But he also spoke about how meaningful it would be to play for the Dolphins since he’s from the Miami area.

Several fans in the stands at practice tried to make him feel wanted in the metro area, chanting his name, with one fan chanting “Sign that contract!” Cook retweeted the video and put a green heart emoji.

Saleh said he hoped he could answer any questions Cook might have later in Sunday’s visit and called him “a very good young man.”

Cook stands 7 yards short of 6,000 career rushing yards, owns an average of 4.7 yards per carry and has run for 47 touchdowns. He also has 221 career receptions.

Of course, the Jets already have Breece Hall, who averaged an impressive 5.8 yards per carry in 2022. But he’s trying to come back from an ACL tear that ended his rookie season after seven games. He’s still on the physically unable to perform list. The Jets expect him to be ready for Week 1.

“I think we’re expecting him back a couple of weeks after this game,” Saleh said, referencing Thursday night’s preseason-opening Hall of Fame game against the Browns in Canton, Ohio. “… He’s coming along good.”

Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda have been vying for backup spots.

“I love the running back room,” Saleh said. “We’ve got four really good ones.”

But the Jets appeared willing to sign another really, really good one if Cook indeed wanted in and they could come to terms.

As tight end C.J. Uzomah said, “I think whatever Joe [Douglas, the general manager] and the front office wants to do, that’s another piece to our offense and another weapon that we have.”

Notes & quotes: Receiver Garrett Wilson only watched practice. “He’s dealing with a low ankle [injury], so we’re just being cautious with him,” Saleh said. “Give him a couple of days to recover.” … Saleh hopes to get receiver Corey Davis (viral illness) back Monday … Saleh said he doesn’t anticipate playing any starters vs. Cleveland. He said Zach Wilson will play and that he anticipates offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will, too … Second-year defensive lineman Micheal Clemons was asked what he wants to show in this game. His answer: “The Jets got a [expletive] monster.”