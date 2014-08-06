Damien Woody a contestant on 'The Biggest Loser'

Say goodbye to “Big Wood."

Former Jets offensive lineman and fan favorite Damien Woody will be one of 20 contestants on the next installment of NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.”

"When I told my wife and kids, 'Hey, 'Biggest Loser' wants me to come on,' my kids were like, 'Dad are you serious? You totally got to do this,'" Woody, 36, told PEOPLE.com.

"I'd never watched 'The Biggest Loser' before but my wife was like, 'Listen, go handle your business. I'd rather lose you for a few months than something happen down the road.' So here I am."

Woody spent three seasons with the Jets before announcing his retirement in 2010. Prior to that, he spent five seasons in New England, where he won two Super Bowls, and played for the Lions from 2004-07.

The current ESPN analyst arrived to the weight-loss competition show at 388 pounds.

Fellow ex-NFL’er, Scott Mitchell, also will be a contestant on Season 16 of "The Biggest Loser." The season premiere is scheduled for Sept. 11.