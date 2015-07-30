Darrelle Revis has Patriots Super Bowl ring but wants to show off a Jets ring

Darrelle Revis said he won't be flashing his blinged-out Patriots Super Bowl ring around 1 Jets Drive.

Perhaps that's because he already has his sights set on getting another one.

"No, you won't see it," Revis said, flashing a playful smile before he left a group interview with reporters on Wednesday. "You'll see the New York Jets ring when we get it."

In February, the shutdown cornerback helped New England defeat the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 Super Bowl. A little more than a month later, he was back with the team that drafted him, signing a five-year, $70-million deal with the Jets that includes $39 million guaranteed.

Because of a scheduling conflict, Revis did not attend the June 14 Super Bowl ring ceremony and party hosted by Patriots owner Robert Kraft. But drama ensued after Revis' mother tried to go in his place. It was after she flew to Boston that she was informed she couldn't serve as a substitute for her son.

Asked yesterday to clarify or elaborate on the situation, Revis declined.

"That's in the past," he said. "It happened. Everybody got their information on Twitter or [social] media and that's how it is. I'm past that."

He did, however, confirm that he now has the ring in his possession.

"Yeah, yeah, I have it. [It's] awesome," Revis said. "A lot of bling. A lot of bling."