Darrelle Revis on uncertain future: ‘It’s going to be a long offseason’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Darrelle Revis knows he’s playing cornerback this weekend. After that, it’s anyone’s guess where he’ll be.

The Jets defensive back shrugged off repeated questions in the locker room Thursday about his uncertain future with the team and whether a switch to safety is forthcoming.

“As of right now, I know this Sunday I’m playing cornerback. That’s how I’m looking at it,” said Revis, who acknowledged in training camp that he was considering an eventual move to safety. “It’s going to be a long offseason. And then we’ll see what adjustments that I, maybe, need to make or moves I need to make and we’ll go from there.”

At 31, he isn’t the same player he once was, but he can still make plays. Just ask the Jets quarterbacks. The future Hall of Famer had two interceptions in practice, according to defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers — though Rodgers couldn’t recall whether it was veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick or rookie Christian Hackenberg who threw the errant passes. “I just saw the ball fly, and I saw him jump in front of it. That’s all,” Rodgers said. “I really don’t remember who he picked.”

But Revis has yet to record an interception in 14 games and only has four passes defensed, his lowest total since 2012, the year he tore his left ACL in Week 3 at the Dolphins.

“I guess I would put it on the defense as a whole,” Rodgers said of Revis’ lack of picks. “We haven’t got as many turnovers as we wanted. It’s not just him . . . We are where we are this season, we just haven’t made enough plays.”

And it remains to be seen if Revis will be making plays for the Jets next season. He’s technically under contract through 2019 after signing a five-year, $70-million deal in March 2015. He’s also owed $39 million guaranteed, which included his 2015 and 2016 salaries, plus $6 million of his 2017 salary. But several factors — his age, his diminished production and his pricey paycheck — could make him expendable. (He also carries a $15.3 million cap hit in 2017.)

Questions about Revis’ football future came in rapid succession, first on the possibility that this game might be his last game in a Jets uniform, to his passion for playing and, finally, his position preference.

“Uh, I’m under contract?” he replied, when asked “how badly” he wants to keep playing football.

“That’s my job,” Revis said, when questioned if that was “the only reason” he wants to keep playing.

He then laughed when a second reporter asked if “that fire” to keep playing still existed. “Yeah,” Revis said. “Any other questions?”

He knows the Jets could choose to release him this offseason, but he’s focused on finishing the season on a positive note and playing next year.

“It’s been tough all-around,” Revis said of their 4-11 record. “Our expectations were very high coming into this season and everything just unraveled for us. You take the good with the bad . . . These things happen sometimes. And the only thing you can do is come back next year ready to go and be prepared and hopefully you win games the next season.”