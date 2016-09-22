Darrelle Revis says former agents were behind claim that he reported to camp ‘out of shape’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Darrelle Revis set the record straight on his weight gain — and delivered a salvo at his former agents in the process.

On Wednesday, the Jets cornerback said a Bleacher Report video claiming he reported to camp “out of shape” following offseason wrist surgery was “a shot” delivered on behalf of his former agents Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod.

“But it’s fine,” Revis said, smiling. “You take the good with the bad. That was a shot, but it’s all good.”

After 10 years together — and $101 million in negotiated salary — Revis fired his agents in May. And clearly there’s no love lost between them, at least on Revis’ end.

He said he “no doubt” believes Schwartz and Feinsod were behind the critiques of his offseason conditioning, adding: “I definitely knew where it came from.”

However, in a phone interview with Newsday, Schwartz said he and Feinsod have no hard feelings toward their former client. “As I have previously stated, Jonathan and I only wish Darrelle the best of luck,” Schwartz said.

Questions about Revis’ status as a “shutdown corner” resurfaced after he was burned for a 54-yard touchdown by Bengals star A.J. Green in Week 1. The next day, a Bleacher Report staffer claimed Revis didn’t work out hard coming off surgery.

At Buffalo last Thursday night, “Revis Island” was exposed again by track star Marquise Goodwin, who blew by the cornerback for an 84-yard touchdown. That night, the Bleacher Report staffer tweeted that the source of his intel was not the former agents, but rather “people who worked out with Revis.”

The four-time All-Pro acknowledged he gained weight in the offseason, but said it wasn’t due to a lack of commitment or focus.

“When you’re coming off surgery I have to sit out for a few months. That’s just normal,” said Revis, who played most of last season with a torn ligament in his right wrist. “The cast is up past my elbow, so I can’t train. I have to listen to (Jets trainer) John Mellody, I have to listen to the surgeons and go from there.

“At the same time, yeah, when you get surgery you gain weight. But at the same time, I’m not using that as an excuse. Like I said, I take the good with the bad, I know what type of player I am and what I’m capable of doing.”

Though the spotlight often finds him, Revis said he’s “definitely not” bothered by the criticisms of his game or the speculation surrounding his supposed decline. Nor does he care what people like J.R. Smith have to say.

Revis got into a Twitter spat with the former Knick last week after Smith tweeted during the Buffalo game: “Damn #RevisIsland turning into a tourist resort... #JustSaying.”

Revis fired back, tweeting: “Still heading to Canton though. What about you???”

Because the two crossed paths several times in the past, Revis said Smith’s comments made “no sense.” Then he added with a laugh: “I’ve moved on. I said what I said. It’s still on Twitter.”

After redefining the position, Revis no longer is the undisputed No. 1 corner in the league. Because of that, the critiques will keep coming until his play improves.

“I definitely know that,” said Revis, who signed a five-year, $70-million deal with the Jets in March 2015. “And just like quarterbacks throw interceptions, being out on the island, you’re out there by yourself, so it’s definitely a tough position to play and I’ve been playing for a decade now.

“For me, it’s just getting better, understanding some of the mistakes I made and just correct them. It’s a very long season, so these two games it hurt us and we have to move forward and improve as a team and I can improve as well at my position.”