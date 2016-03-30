Darrin Walls leaves Jets to sign with Lions

The Detroit Lions have signed another Jets free agent.

The team announced Tuesday that it has added cornerback Darrin Walls.

Walls, 27, spent the past four seasons with the Jets, totaling 73 tackles, 20 passes defensed and two interceptions in 49 games.

“I want to thank the @nyjets for giving me the opportunity to play for a great organization the past four seasons,” Walls tweeted. “With that said, I’m honored and thankful for the opportunity to be apart of the historic @lions organization!!”

Walls, who played at Notre Dame, went undrafted in 2011 and spent his first NFL season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Last week, the Lions signed former Jets slot receiver Jeremy Kerley. According to NFL.com, the Lions were also hosting former Jets and Patriots running back Stevan Ridley on Tuesday afternoon.