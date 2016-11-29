Darron Lee, former Buckeye, praying for Ohio State victims

Jets rookie linebacker Darron Lee, who played two seasons at Ohio State, expressed condolences for those involved in Monday’s campus attack, which ended with the assailant — a Somali-born university student — being shot dead by a police officer.

“For those who are affected, my thoughts and prayers are with them and their families. Obviously, you don’t want casualties, you don’t want that,” Lee said on a conference call, adding that he still gets the campus security alerts on his cell phone.

Shortly after receiving the text message alert and hearing the news from friends, Lee tweeted, “Fellow Buckeyes be safe!! Active shooter on campus!”

Eleven people were injured when the student veered his car onto a sidewalk, leaped out and stabbed several people with a butcher knife, law enforcement officials said. The attacker was shot dead within about a minute by a campus police officer.

“Obviously, it’s a tragedy. It’s terrible,” Lee said. “So my thoughts and prayers are with those right now.”

Ohio native and fellow Buckeyes alum Nick Mangold tweeted this in response to the attack: “How firm thy friendship....OHIO! My thoughts and prayers to all the victims and their family and friends. #OhioState”