Davante Adams has no regrets about pushing to be traded to the Jets despite all the drama and turmoil he’s witnessed in his five weeks with the team. But he said he’s never looked forward to a bye week more than this one.

Adams also said during a Wednesday appearance on “Up & Adams with Kay Adams” that he and Aaron Rodgers don’t talk about being on different teams next season. That was always a possibility, but now it’s more probable after general manager Joe Douglas was fired on Tuesday.

The Jets will be looking for a whole new management team and coaching staff next season. They may not want Rodgers, who will be 41 in two weeks, and he may not want to be back.

“At this point it’s really not something that gets brought up day to day because we both have a positive mindset in the way we want to attack every week.” Adams said. “So if we get to talking about him being on a different team, me being on a different team, that’s just not what we need in our heads right now.

“We got to put nothing but positive energy and thoughts out there and just keep working. We got six weeks left. We’re not out of it. The chances are really low.”

Nothing short of a miracle will save the 3-8 Jets from missing the postseason for the 14th consecutive year. They're just 1-4 since Adams and Rodgers, former teammates in Green Bay, were reunited with the Jets. Adams is more surprised by that than Douglas’ firing.

“If you bet me a million dollars, I would have taken the bet we would not have only one victory right now,” Adams said.

On Douglas’ dismissal, Adams said, “It’s surprising but it’s not just because you know the way this game goes. When games aren’t being won and things don’t look the way they were intended to look, something’s got to change.”

The Jets started this season with Douglas and coach Robert Saleh in charge. They’re ending it with Phil Savage as the interim GM and Jeff Ulbrich the interim coach.

“There’s been a lot of events that have occurred since I arrived here,” Adams said.

He was traded to the Jets from the Raiders a week after Saleh was fired. But it has been eventful, and not in a good way when so much was expected from the Jets this season.

“We’re way too talented of a team on both sides to be in this position,” right tackle Morgan Moses said.

There’s no guarantee Adams will be back next season or will want to, either. Like Rodgers, Adams’ salary for next season is not guaranteed.

“Whether or not I’m here next year I can’t determine that,” Adams said. “I’m not really thinking about next year. I’m thinking about trying to get a few more wins before we get out of here.

“This was the change that I wanted and the change that I have to live with and make the most of. We’re not dead in the water. We still got a chance. If we didn’t have a chance, you’d still be seeing my best effort out there. I’m going to do everything I can to try to win every game I’m a part of regardless.”