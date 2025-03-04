The Davante Adams’ era with the Jets was shorter than Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets are releasing Adams, an NFL source said. The star receiver was acquired last October and appeared in 11 games for the Jets.

This move doesn’t come as a surprise. As soon as the Jets announced last month that they were moving on from Rodgers, it was only a matter of time before they did the same with Adams.

New general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn were non-committal about Adams’ future as a Jet when they spoke to reporters at last week’s NFL Combine.

“Davante is on the team right now,” Mougey said. “We have a plan there and in the next few weeks we will address that issue.”

Glenn said, “He’s on the team right now and we’ve got to continue to have conversations about how we’re going to move in that direction. But listen, we’re in the business of collecting good players. We’ll see how that goes moving forward.”

The Jets will clear $29.8 million by cutting the six-time Pro Bowl receiver. It will give the Jets $53.2 million to use when free agency begins next week. That number can increase with other moves. The Jets also are expected to waive another former Packer receiver, Allen Lazard, if they can’t trade him. That would open up another $6.6 million in cap space for the Jets.

Rodgers and Adams were teammates with Green Bay and reunited last season after Adams forced a trade from Las Vegas. The day after the season ended, Adams said his future “for sure” was tied to Rodgers.

It’s possible the two could join forces again for another team, presuming Rodgers plays in 2025.

Adams said he would consider “potentially” returning to the Jets if Rodgers wasn’t back. There were many factors in play though and it never seemed realistic that Adams would be a Jet in 2025.

He would have had to agree to restructure his contract. Adams’ base salary is $35.6 million and he carries a cap charge of $38.25 million. All of it was non-guaranteed. The Jets would have preferred trading Adams to get something for him, but those figures made it highly unlikely.

The Jets sent the Raiders a third-round pick for Adams. The hope was Rodgers and Adams would pick up where they left off in Green Bay and improve the Jets’ chances of winning.

Adams put up good numbers. He caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. The Jets went 3-8 with Adams and 5-12 overall and failed to make the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season.