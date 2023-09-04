D.J. Reed says Jets defense could be historically stingy

Cornerback D.J. Reed believes the Jets’ defense can be “historical” and as dominant as the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears.

Reed feels the Jets can be remembered as one of the greatest defenses of all time. He mentioned the Bears and the 2013 Seahawks defense that was nicknamed “The Legion of Boom.”

Most of Jets’ defensive players have said they are shooting to be the No. 1 group in the NFL this season, but Reed is aiming much higher.

“Honestly, I think we can be historical,” Reed said during a Monday Zoom call. “Not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can have a historical defense - the 85-86 Bears, the LOB 2013. I think we can be that dominant.

The Jets have been hyped up all off-season and preseason after acquiring Aaron Rodgers. That one move got the Jets featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks and has made them a Super Bowl contender after missing the playoffs for 12 consecutive players.

These strong comments by the soft-spoken and humble Reed will just put more of a target on the Jets’ backs.

Their first chance to prove themselves will come on Monday night when the Jets kick off Week 1 against the high-powered Bills’ offense led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

"If we just focus on the now and we’re deliberate and everyone plays up to our potential," Reed said, "the sky’s the limit for us.”

The Jets have reason to believe they can be a top defense.

They finished No. 4 last year and allowed the fewest touchdown passes in the NFL. The Jets have nine starters from that defense returning: All-Pros Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley and Sauce Gardner along with Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Quincy Williams, Reed, Michael Carter II and Jordan Whitehead.

That familiarity with the system and each other will be an advantage. But the 1985 Bears, with middle linebacker Mike Singletary leading Buddy Ryan’s 46 defense, is arguably the best defense of all time.

They went 15-1 and allowed one touchdown or less 11 times in the regular season. They gave up just zero points in two playoff games and just 10 in their Super Bowl XX victory.

The Seahawks also won a Super Bowl behind that Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner and Earl Thomas-led defense. Jets coach Robert Saleh was a member of Seattle’s defensive coaching staff at the time.

The Jets have a long way to go before they can be compared to either team, but Reed believes they could get there.

“We talk about being the best defense in the league, number one,” Reed said. “That’s just something that I feel we could be, just a historical defense if we put it all together. That’s something that’s my belief.”

Reed’s confidence stems from playing for Jeff Ulbrich - whom he considers the best defensive coordinator in the league - and playing with really talented and intelligent players on defense.

“We have a veteran group and we’re really smart and we work well together,” Reed said.

The Jets have not shied away from the attention or the expectations that have been put on them since Rodgers’ arrival. They’ve openly talked about competing for a Super Bowl this season. Some of Reed’s teammates also backed up his big claim.

Franklin-Myers, who played for the 2018 Rams that lost in Super Bowl LIII to New England, supports Reed “a hundred percent” and said the Jets want to make a statement this season.

“Everyone on defense has proven themselves,” Franklin-Myers added. “We all have played at a high level. We all play well together. … Why not speak your goals. We all talk about manifestation. You have to talk about it, you have to believe it, you have to say it in order to do it.”

Mosley, voted a team captain and the unquestioned leader of the defense, was surprised when he heard that Reed mentioned the Jets in the same sentence as the 1985 Bears.

“That’s a pretty big comparison,” Mosley said. “They did some great things.”

Mosley believes the 2023 Jets could do some great things. He hopes people are talking about them at the end of the season.

“We have high expectations for ourselves individually and as a defense,” Mosley said. “We have to put it all to the test. We got a long way to go. I don’t want to say we;’re the 85 Bears yet. But who knows what could happen this season? Let’s find out.”