CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie picks Giants over Jets

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had his choice of two New York teams.

And the Jets weren't his final answer.

The former Broncos cornerback agreed to a five-year, $35-million deal with the Giants Monday, according to multiple reports. And as a result, Rex Ryan and the Jets have even fewer options for their No. 1 cornerback spot.

The team released veteran Antonio Cromartie prior to free agency in an effort to clear significant cap space. But now, the three-time Pro Bowler is the best cornerback still available in the free-agent pool.

Rodgers-Cromartie spent the past few days in the New York/New Jersey area visiting both the Jets and Giants. He underwent a physical at the Giants facility Monday prior to agreeing on a new deal.

His deal with the Giants -- which reportedly includes $15 million guaranteed -- is less than Denver offered Rodgers-Cromartie him to return, according to Broncos beat writer Mike Klis.

With big-name free agents like Darrelle Revis, Alterraun Verner and Vontae Davis off the board, the Jets need to solidify a backup plan -- and soon. Given the names that are still out there, general manager John Idzik should go after Cromartie, who spent a few days in Arizona visiting the Cardinals.

Interestingly enough, it wouldn't be the first time the Jets have been forced to settle (for lack of a better word) on Cromartie. Back in 2011, they re-signed him after their efforts to land Nnamdi Asomugha fell through.

Will they do the same in 2014?