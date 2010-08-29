Don't expect to see Jets' starters vs. Eagles

If you planned on traveling to Philadelphia to see the Jets' starters in Thursday's preseason finale, make alternate plans. Immediately.

Rex Ryan said he won't play the bulk of his first-teamers on offense and defense, preferring to have them focus strictly on the team's Sept. 13 season opener vs. Baltimore.

With the starting offense struggling this preseason and scoring only one touchdown in 18 possessions against the opponents' first-team defense - and two overall - Ryan might've been enticed to give them at least one series. But he figures, why risk it? "You don't want to have an injury, that's for sure," said Ryan, who does expect to give eventual starting left guard Matt Slauson as well as Vernon Gholston some reps in the game. "We've seen that through the years. Guys will try to get one series in and, all of a sudden, you lose guys for the season.

"Our thing is, we want to be fresh and we want to be healthy. We want to be at our tops when we open up the season."

Sanchez OK

Mark Sanchez took a pounding when Redskins defensive end Kedric Golston landed on him after beating rookie LG Vladimir Ducasse on a third-quarter play. Golston drove Sanchez's right shoulder into the turf and the second-year quarterback was a bit shaken up, although he stayed in the game.

He said after the game that he was fine. Ryan said he practiced fully Sunday without any limitations.

Extra points

The Jets released WRs Marcus Henry and Aundrae Allison and DL Rodrique Wright to trim their roster to 75, the maximum allowed after tomorrow's 4 p.m. deadline. The final cut to 53 comes Saturday.