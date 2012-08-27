Dustin Keller leaves Jets game early with hamstring injury

Dustin Keller's night ended on the Jets' first drive.

The tight end came up gimpy after making the first catch of what seemed like a promising series Sunday night, suffering a hamstring injury. He did not return.

Trailing 3-0 early in the first quarter, the Jets opened up in no-huddle. Mark Sanchez fired a bullet to Keller on the first play of the drive, a 24-yard gain. But after making the catch, the tight end appeared to slide awkwardly to the ground. When he got to his feet, he immediately limped toward the sideline and was escorted by a trainer to the locker room. Dedrick Epps replaced him.

Bell, DeVito out

It seems Yeremiah Bell's knee injury was more serious than Rex Ryan thought.

The veteran safety sat out, missing the third and most important matchup of the preseason for starters. Bell sat out Friday's practice with what Ryan called "a little knee thing." The coach said the injury was "nothing serious," adding that tests on Bell's knee revealed no structural damage. A team spokesman later said Bell felt "general soreness" in his knee.

Ryan had expected the safety to play against the Panthers but reserved the right to change his mind after Saturday's walk-through. "If there's any issue at all, we don't play him," the coach said Friday. "So I would say, we'll see. I know he wants to play."

The same was said for Mike DeVito, who also was scratched from the game with a calf injury. According to Ryan, the defensive lineman might have pulled a calf muscle during Friday's practice.

Jet streams

NT Sione Po'uha (back), WR Chaz Schilens (ankle), S Eric Smith (knee), TE Jeff Cumberland (concussion), T Dennis Landolt (concussion), LB Ricky Sapp (ankle), CB Ellis Lankster (quadriceps), LB Brett Roy and CB Ryan Steed also did not play.

Rookie Quinton Coples, who entered the game with a sack in each of the Jets' first two preseason games, started in place of DeVito in a 4-3 front. Rookie safety Josh Bush started for Bell. Kenrick Ellis, who started in Po'uha's place, picked up a half-sack with Jay Richardson in the first quarter.