Jets’ Dylan Donahue charged with DWI after wrong-way crash in Lincoln Tunnel

Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was charged with DWI and reckless driving early Monday morning after he went against traffic in the Lincoln Tunnel, crashing into a jitney bus (a small bus carrying private passengers) that resulted in four passengers being sent to the hospital, according to Port Authority police.

Donahue, 25, drove his green Dodge Charger around traffic cones at 1:50 a.m. and into the center tube heading westbound, colliding with the bus, according to police. Police said four passengers, including a 2-year-old, were transported to Hoboken (N.J.) Hospital with minor injuries. Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said the 11 other passengers continued traveling on a second bus.

Donahue failed sobriety tests and breath tests at the scene and was placed under arrest, police said. A passenger in Donahue’s car, 21-year-old Suleiman Mahmood, interfered with Donahue’s arrest and was charged with disorderly conduct, according to police. Donahue refused medical attention, police said.

Donahue has a scheduled March 13 court date in Weehawken, New Jersey.

“We are aware of the situation,” a Jets spokesman said. “This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment.”

Donahue, a 2017 fifth-round pick, played in four games before suffering a season-ending elbow injury. He is the second Jet to be arrested this offseason. On Jan. 19, wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested on nine charges, including three felonies, in Sunrise, Florida. He pleaded not guilty.