Erin Henderson re-signs with Jets, source says

Free-agent linebacker Erin Henderson is re-signing with the Jets on a two-year deal worth up to $5 million, a source confirmed to Newsday.

His base salary will be a little over $3 million, but he stands to make more with incentives and escalators.

Henderson, who turns 30 in July, was a question mark when he arrived last offseason as a free agent making the veteran minimum ($745,000). But by November, he was splitting reps with Demario Davis.

And with Davis signing his own free-agent deal with Cleveland last week, Henderson emerges as a candidate to start at that inside linebacker spot.

A former starter with the Vikings, Henderson was released by the Vikings after he twice was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in a six-week period. He sat out the 2014 season in hopes of getting his life in order, and now has proved himself to be an asset in Todd Bowles’ defense.

He recorded 36 tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 games (no starts) for the Jets last season.