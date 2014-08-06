SportsFootballJets

Ex-Jet Holmes works out for Bears

MISS: APPOINTING SANTONIO HOLMES CAPTAIN IN 2011
Holmes was not up to a leadership role and became a divisive figure. Ryan admitted after the season that he didn't have the pulse of his locker room.
By Kimberley Martin

Free-agent receiver and former Jet Santonio Holmes worked out for the Chicago Bears Tuesday, head coach Marc Trestman confirmed. But the former Super Bowl MVP left without a deal in place.

The Bears brought in Holmes and Ben Obomanu (who also played for the Jets briefly last season) before signing Greg Herd to a one-year deal.

“I did not [attend the workout],” Trestman told local reporters. “I have it on tape but I haven’t looked at it. I think that’s something for our personnel department at this time. I don’t have a response [as to how Holmes looked] because I didn’t look at it.”

Often considered a malcontent and an enigmatic figure during his time in Florham Park, Holmes caught 146 passes for 2,128 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons with the Jets. The 30-year-old, who suffered a Lisfranc injury in 2012, caught 23 passes for 456 yards and one touchdown last season in 11 games.

Holmes’ run with the Jets ended in March 2014.

