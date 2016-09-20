Ex-Patriots center Bryan Stork visits Jets, source confirms

Former Patriots center Bryan Stork is visiting with the Jets in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Tuesday, a source confirmed.

The Patriots traded Stork to the Redskins in late August, but the deal was nullified after the lineman failed his physical. The reason for the failed physical was never reported, and Stork, 25, was released by the Patriots the following day.

Stork, a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2014, has suffered multiple concussions in his first two seasons in New England. According to the Washington Post, Stork had contemplated retirement after the Patriots and Redskins agreed on the trade, but he later changed his mind.

The Jets, meanwhile, have issues to address on their own line — but not at center, where veteran Nick Mangold has held down that position since 2006.

Starting left guard James Carpenter is reportedly dealing with a calf strain and, as of Monday, head coach Todd Bowles didn’t have an update on Carpenter’s availability for Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Starting right tackle Breno Giacomini has begun the regular season on the physically unable to perform list after missing all of training camp with a back injury.

That has forced the Jets to rotate backups Ben Ijalana and Brent Qvale at the position. It’s unclear if Ijalana or Qvale will assume the role full-time for the rest of the season or until Giacomini returns.

“It’s still too early to tell,” Bowles said Monday. “Right now it’s Breno’s, but we’ll see how long he’s out and how well these guys play.”