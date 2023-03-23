Report: Jets on Ezekiel Elliott's list of possible teams

The Jets may be trying to build a dream team.

Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has the Jets among three teams that he’s considering playing for in 2023, according to an ESPN report. Elliott has narrowed down his choices to the Bengals, Eagles and Jets and would like to make his decision by the end of next week, the report stated.

The Jets already are in talks to acquire four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay. Other established and decorated players are contemplating joining him.

Ex-Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is on the Jets’ radar and reportedly there is mutual interest. He’s good friends with Rodgers and the two have said they want to play together.

Rumblings of Beckham to the Jets are starting to pick up and grow louder. Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler who had more than 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons.

Elliott, the No. 4 pick in 2016, also is a three-time Pro Bowl player and was twice the NFL’s rushing leader. His production and usage has dipped in recent years. The emergence of Tony Pollard has contributed to that.

Last season, Elliott, 27, ran for a career-low 876 yards and had just 92 yards receiving. It was the first time in his seven-year career that Elliott didn’t reach at least 1,200 scrimmage yards, but his 12 rushing touchdowns were his second most.

The Cowboys released Elliott earlier this month in a salary-cap dump.

The Bengals and Eagles are understandably appealing because they’re more established teams. Cincinnati has been to two straight AFC Championship games and one Super Bowl. Philadelphia lost the Super Bowl this year.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in 12 years, the longest current streak in the NFL. They are, however, viewed as a team on the rise. The expected acquisition of Rodgers makes them attractive to many players, especially those looking for a chance to produce and win.

Elliott would be a good addition to a running back room that is very young.

Breece Hall is going into his second season, and he looks like he can be a Pro Bowl player. He was off to a fast start his rookie year before tearing his ACL in Week 7. Hall still ended up leading the Jets in rushing despite missing the last 10 games.

That speaks to the Jets’ need for more depth and proven talent at running back. Michael Carter, Zonovan “Bam” Knight and Ty Johnson – who will be back on a one-year deal – all started after Hall was injured.

Hall may not be ready to start the season or could be on a snap count. The Jets need insurance back there or someone who can be a good complement to Hall, who doesn’t seem too enthralled about Elliott possibly coming to the Jets.

After the Elliott report surfaced, Hall tweeted, “I think we good over here,” and included Carter’s Twitter handle, asking him, “hbu,” meaning “how ‘bout you?” Hall ended his tweet with a yawning face emoji.

If the Jets don’t get Elliott, other free-agent running backs include Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette and Jerick McKinnon.