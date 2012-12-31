Final Jets grades: Subpar

OFFENSE D

Jeremy Kerley caught three passes for 88 yards and Shonn Greene broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second straight season. But that was about it on offense. Mark Sanchez squandered another opportunity to prove he's a capable quarterback who can take care of the football. He had a couple of nice throws -- both of which were 40-yard receptions by Kerley. But in the end, Sanchez's decision-making was questionable, his passes were off-mark (no pun intended) a lot of the time and he failed to finish the season without turning over the ball.

DEFENSE D

How do you allow C.J. Spiller to turn a short pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick into a 66-yard touchdown reception? Worse, how do you give up a Wildcat touchdown when theoretically you've practiced against the formation in practice all season? Rex Ryan keeps talking about his defense being Top 5-worthy, but there were far too many breakdowns for his beloved unit. The Jets entered the game second in the league in passing-yard defense (187.4 per contest) but allowed Fitzpatrick to throw for 225 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS B-

Mike Westhoff's final game as a coordinator wasn't very memorable. Nick Folk was 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and had one attempt blocked by the Bills. The Jets did manage to set a record, though: Kerley's 36 fair catches this season is the most in the NFL.

COACHING D

Ryan was lauded after the game as a coach who can motivate his players to get the job done. Apparently, that's not the case. And his consistent refusal to play Tim Tebow -- even when Sanchez struggled -- has been one of the more fascinating occurrences of the season. Not to mention, Tony Sparano's early play-calling was as vanilla as you could get (nine runs on the 12-play first drive that ended with a field goal).