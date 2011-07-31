First-round pick Wilkerson signs

On the eve of the day they were due to report to training camp in Florham Park, N.J., the Jets inked two more draft picks Saturday. First-round pick Muhammad Wilkerson and wide receiver/kick returner Jeremy Kerley, drafted in the fifth round, officially signed.

Wilkerson, a defensive end selected 30th overall from Temple who's expected to contribute immediately, signed a four-year deal. ESPNNewYork.com reported it's worth $7.4 million and that Wilkerson received a $3.4-million signing bonus.

Terms of Kerley's deal weren't available. The wide receiver/kick returner could slide into the role in which Brad Smith excelled. Smith signed with the Bills.

The Jets' third-round pick, defensive tackle Kenrick Ellis, remains unsigned.

'Too much change'

Vernon Gholston appears to be blaming his lack of production during his three seasons with the Jets on never getting into a comfort zone, in part because of what he said was constant change.

Gholston, who was released by the Jets in February, played defensive end last season, switching to the position he played in college after struggling for two seasons at linebacker. Now he's with the Bears.

"As you go through your career, you look for consistency, and that's what hasn't been there for me," Gholston told reporters at Bears training camp. "One year, one coach; another year, another coach. I had about three [position] coaches."

Extra points

The Jets officially announced the signings of WR Santonio Holmes, T Wayne Hunter, OL Rob Turner, S Eric Smith and PK Nick Folk . . . CB Donald Strickland, according to a source, agreed to a one-year deal.